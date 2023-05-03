Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lowered by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,860 shares during the quarter. Etsy accounts for about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.56. 1,036,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,931. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Insider Activity

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $2,488,453.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,656,482. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.