European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
European Wax Center Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $31.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Institutional Trading of European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.
