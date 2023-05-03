European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. European Wax Center has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in European Wax Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

