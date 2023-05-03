Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 165598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

Specifically, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $974.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 38.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Stories

