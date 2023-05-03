Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

RE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,260. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.45.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 46.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

