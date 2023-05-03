Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.21

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 1966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.
Evotec Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.98.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
