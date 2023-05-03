Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 139,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,964. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth $721,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $882,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $12,948,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at about $905,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,113,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.