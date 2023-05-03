Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Short Interest Update

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

EE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 139,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,964. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. Excelerate Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $455.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

