Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Short Interest Update

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Exelon Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. 6,183,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,526. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $49.86.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.