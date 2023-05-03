Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $4.56 on Wednesday, hitting $117.80. 2,286,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

