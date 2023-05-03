Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,000. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Eyenovia Stock Up 6.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. 1,153,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,277. The company has a market cap of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. Eyenovia has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Articles

