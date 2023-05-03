F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

F.N.B. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,177,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 519,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading

