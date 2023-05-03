F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 9,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
F.N.B. Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $14.71.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at F.N.B.
In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,118 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,177,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 519,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F.N.B. (FNB)
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.