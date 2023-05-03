F Thomson Leighton Acquires 306 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,652.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.44 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.60.

On Friday, April 28th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.28.

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $104.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.65.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

