F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $219,483.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $219,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mika Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88.

FFIV stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.79. The stock had a trading volume of 603,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,006. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $178.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 15,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,620,000 after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

