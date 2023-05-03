FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Shares of FDS opened at $398.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

