Family Firm Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $69.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

