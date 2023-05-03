Family Firm Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $226.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

