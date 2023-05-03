Family Firm Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,159,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,716,000 after purchasing an additional 632,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $112.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

