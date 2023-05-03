Family Firm Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. The company has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

