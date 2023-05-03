Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

