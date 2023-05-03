Family Firm Inc. Purchases New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $43,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oracle stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.74.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
