Family Firm Inc. Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Family Firm Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $16,713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $336,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ILF stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

