Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $8.31. Fanhua shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 21,953 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fanhua in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fanhua Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.05.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $111.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fanhua during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter worth $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $133,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fanhua in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

