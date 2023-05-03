Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.

