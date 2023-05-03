Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.11)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $117-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.71 million. Fastly also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.27)-($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Craig Hallum upgraded Fastly from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fastly from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FSLY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,965. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $54,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,671.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,081,063. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 122.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

