FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.72. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

