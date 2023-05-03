Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.87

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 1784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.32.

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading

