Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 6.76% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $32,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.66.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

