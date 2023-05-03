Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,795 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

