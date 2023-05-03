Fidus Investment (FDUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect Fidus Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $457.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidus Investment by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

