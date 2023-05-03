Financial Survey: Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) vs. Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Woolworths Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Woolworths Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 2 1 0 1 2.00 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 0 1 2 0 2.67

Woolworths Group currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.31%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of C$31.10, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of C$0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woolworths Group and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 13.29 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N/A N/A N/A C$0.66 50.30

Woolworths Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Woolworths Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

(Get Rating)

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment acquires food, liquor, and products for resale to customers in New Zealand. The Endeavour Drinks segment resells drinks to customers in Australia. The BIG W segment handles the acquisition of genrel merchandise products for resale in Australia. The Hotels segment provides leisure and hospitality services including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment and gaming in Australia. The company was founded by Percy Christmas, Stanley Edward Chatterton, Cecil Scott Waine, George William Percival Creed, and Ernest Robert Williams on December 5, 1924 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Europe segment is consisted of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, bol.com, Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg.The Other Retail segment handles the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.