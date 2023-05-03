Financial Survey: Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) vs. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) and MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MetroCity Bankshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bank and MetroCity Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $107.35 million 2.82 $42.16 million $5.70 6.37 MetroCity Bankshares $128.62 million 2.99 $62.60 million $2.43 6.30

Risk & Volatility

MetroCity Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Bank. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetroCity Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northeast Bank and MetroCity Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A MetroCity Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northeast Bank currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Northeast Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Northeast Bank is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and MetroCity Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 27.79% N/A N/A MetroCity Bankshares 34.62% 18.18% 1.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MetroCity Bankshares beats Northeast Bank on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services. Its portfolio includes construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgages, and consumer and other. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Doraville, GA.

