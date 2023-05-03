First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $217.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.88.

FBIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director John J. Harris purchased 1,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,281.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

