First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $25.03. 127,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,565. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after buying an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Articles

