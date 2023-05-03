First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.97

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 1371001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.93.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.36%.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at $307,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Further Reading

