First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 93,502 shares.The stock last traded at $64.02 and had previously closed at $63.83.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 136.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 246.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

