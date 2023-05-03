First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) vs. Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) and Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.95% 1.33% 0.64% Ruth’s Hospitality Group 7.63% 31.16% 8.39%

Risk & Volatility

First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Ruth’s Hospitality Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Ruth’s Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.33%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ruth’s Hospitality Group is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $730.16 million 1.41 $6.91 million $0.12 144.67 Ruth’s Hospitality Group $505.86 million 1.04 $38.62 million $1.16 13.82

Ruth’s Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. Ruth’s Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

