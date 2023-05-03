FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) were up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 2,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FGROY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 129 ($1.61) to GBX 131 ($1.64) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 165 ($2.06) in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

FirstGroup Stock Up 7.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

