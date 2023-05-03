Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $140.00 at Mizuho

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.84.

Fiserv stock opened at $119.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $107.09. Fiserv has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

