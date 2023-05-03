Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351. The stock has a market cap of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.