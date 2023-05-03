Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,351. The stock has a market cap of $360.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
