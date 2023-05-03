Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Short Interest Update

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 593,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

FVRR traded down $2.57 on Wednesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 922,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,089. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 30.27% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 77,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 3,370.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

