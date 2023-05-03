FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.82 million. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.95-$17.35 EPS.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

FLT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. The company had a trading volume of 545,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,623. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $250.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

