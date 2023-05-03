Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $980.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Flowserve by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

