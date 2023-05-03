Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Down 4.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 179,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,187,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $310.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.