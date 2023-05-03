FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Down 9.2% in April

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 782,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup raised their price objective on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

FMC Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,220. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

