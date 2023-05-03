FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.34-$7.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.08-$6.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.15 billion. FMC also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.66-$1.86 EPS.

FMC Trading Down 1.0 %

FMC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,544. FMC has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.69.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in FMC by 964.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

