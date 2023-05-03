Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Raises Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0138 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Further Reading

