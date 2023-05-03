Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Raises Dividend to $1.01 Per Share

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0138 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85.
Fomento Económico Mexicano has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
FMX stock opened at $97.98 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $58.73 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.
