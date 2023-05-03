Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,135,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 109,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $36,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 952,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 304,611 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

