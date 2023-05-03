ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $41,617.48 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $41,617.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,851.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 651,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.