ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $41,617.48 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $41,617.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,851.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ForgeRock Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FORG stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $19.72. 651,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. ForgeRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 1.05.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 30.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
