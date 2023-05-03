Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Short Interest Down 8.4% in April

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Formula One Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FWONA traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.69. 56,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Formula One Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.