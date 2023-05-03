Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 31,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 173,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the northeast of Valencia.

