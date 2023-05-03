Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $2,816,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,194,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 851,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $959,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIO shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 247,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

